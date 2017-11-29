Some French-speaking seniors say they've found a home away from home in Summerset Manor's bilingual wing in Summerside, P.E.I.

The long-term care home's bilingual wing opened in 2013 when the residence moved into a new facility, and was created to bring French-speaking seniors together.

"It's like a home away from home here," said Zelica Arsenault, one of the home's Acadian residents.

The wing has 26 beds designated for French-speaking Islanders.

The household was created to give Acadians and Francophones access to care services in both French and English.

Summerset Manor's bilingual wing has 26 beds designated for French-speaking Islanders. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Many of the staff members and volunteers who work in the household are bilingual. The residence also brings in bilingual volunteers and partners with community organizations like the French school École-sur-Mer and the French Health Network.

"I think it's quite unique," said Tania McQueen, occupational therapist at the home.

"I think it makes their culture feel valued, so that it isn't lost.... It is very important for them to be together and to be able to speak the language that they choose to speak if they want to ... rather than being forced to speak English, which is a second language."

Revert to first language

She added that the program is helpful for residents living with dementia or cognitive decline. As their condition declines, they tend to revert to their first language. Having French staff then decreases their frustration and anxiety and makes them feel more comfortable.

"A lot of people who have and are living with dementia — they get lonely because they're isolated enough as it is. So somebody being able to speak to them shows them that 'Hey, I matter. Somebody has actually taken the effort to communicate with me here,'" McQueen said.

Rachel Milligan, a bilingual administrator at the manor, said there is a demand for the program.

Many of the staff members and volunteers who work in the bilingual household speak both French and English. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"It's certainly been proven here, because it is appreciated by all the residents who do move on that are bilingual. Their families express their gratitude ... that they're able to come in here and be greeted in French, in their language of choice."

She added that the bilingual program is about more than just giving residents access to language.

"The culture as well is promoted here too. We always organize Acadian events, we celebrate any national events, any Acadian events and we also do have meals that are Acadian meals for our bilingual residents and every other residents do enjoy it too," Milligan explained.

'It makes a difference'

Arsenault has been living at Summerset Manor since the bilingual residence opened. Her husband Joseph Arsenault visits her here every other day.

Zelica Arsenault has been living at Summerset Manor since the bilingual residence opened, and her husband Joseph visits her every other day. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Growing up, they say their Acadian culture was very important to their families. Now, they're happy to have another place to keep their traditions going.

"It feels more like home because you meet people, you can have conversations in French and because home, it's all French — we always talk French at home. So, it makes a difference," said Joseph Arsenault.

Summerset Manor is currently trying to expand its bilingual services, by hiring more bilingual staff and creating more French-speaking positions at the residence.

Health PEI says within long-term care, they are exploring opportunities to develop more french speaking programs and wings at other public care facilities.