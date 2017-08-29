Sandy MacKenzie and Brian Hill's pet parrot Kasco has escaped from his home in Summerside, P.E.I., and his family is anxious to get him back.

The family thinks something might have spooked the 4-year-old African grey Congo parrot Monday evening as he sat outside with the family at about 4 p.m. on Murphy St.

"We just take him on the patio and he just sits on the ledge and talks to us," MacKenzie said. "We probably have him out for half an hour then we take him back in, cause the sun is really good for them — they need the sunlight."

Kasco has a cage on the patio but he wasn't in it Monday evening.

"All of a sudden he just took off flying. He wasn't going that high, because I was right behind him trying to catch him, and then all of a sudden he was out of sight," MacKenzie said.

Family, friends and neighbours have helped comb the area within a radius of about a kilometre around their home, MacKenzie said, with no luck.

She thinks Kasco might be perched high in a tree, which he enjoys.

'He's very vocal'

"I don't think he's around, because I think he'd answer us or we'd hear him. He's very vocal," MacKenzie said.

Kasco can say his name very clearly, she added.

"He can say 'I want a glass of water,' he can say 'How are you?'" she said, as well as "hello," "bye bye," "see you later," and "Gloria." (Gloria is Sandy's mother's name.)

Kasco can also whistle music including the theme to The Pink Panther and The Addams Family.

The family had Kasco's wings clipped two months ago to prevent this very thing, MacKenzie explained. "That way if they do happen to go, they don't go that far. They're not supposed to be able to soar."

'Like losing a kid'

Kasco can move freely inside the house too, she said, and his cage door is always open.

The whole family is very attached to the bird and is anxious to get him back. While he is friendly and loving and likes toys and children, Kasco can be skittish too, MacKenzie said. She's been roaming the area playing songs on her cellphone she knows he enjoys, especially the Guns N' Roses song Patience.

"It's kind of like losing a kid. We've had him for two years," she said. "He is actually quite a card sometimes … I've never seen such an intelligent bird in my life."

"That's the worst thing about an African grey — they don't really realize they're birds, they think they're human, so chances are he would go where there's more humans," she said. "I don't think he'd go with a pack."

Kasco likes cheddar cheese, fruit, seeds and greek yogurt and has been spoon-fed, she said.

The family is asking anyone who sees Kasco to call them at (902) 432-0913.