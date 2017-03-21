A group of Island students have presented their opinions on what should be in the federal budget, which will be tabled in Parliament Wednesday.

As that budget was being prepared, students at four P.E.I. schools got a chance to weigh in on what Ottawa's spending priorities should be. A group called CIVIX got online feedback from about 100 students at Immanuel Christian school, Englewood, Bluefield High and Holland College.

Dan Allan, research and communications manager for the project, said it encourages political engagement.

"If you're in high school and you have a job or if you're going to the mall and buying video games you are paying taxes," said Allan.

"A lot of these students really like to see 'Oh, I pay taxes and this is where they actually go.'"

Government debt a concern

The project encourages students to learn how the budget process works, he said, and how they can get involved in it.

Across Canada 7,000 students took part in the CIVIX project.

The biggest concern for students nationally was rising government debt.

They called for cuts to national defence spending, as well as arts and culture, and encouraged more funding for the environment, education and health.