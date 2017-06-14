A Souris doctor teamed up with the Kings District RCMP and an addictions counsellor to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs, particularly fentanyl and other opioids.

Dr. Tom Bronaugh and his wife Melissa spearheaded the talk, which visited Souris Regional High School last week.

"These are not necessarily new problems," he said.

"It's just that it's getting worse in some communities and it's definitely opened the door to overdose in particular, some of the fentanyl and opioid problems going on."

'A particularly dangerous drug'

Bronaugh said that one of the main reasons he and his wife wanted to take action was because of the proliferation of fentanyl across the country, and the way it is being used by illegal drug producers.

"This is a particularly dangerous drug," he said. "Often being placed on marijuana and incorporated into other drugs, so that people are taking these drugs recreationally, might not even know that they are taking fentanyl."

Dr. Tom Bronaugh was part of a seminar at Souris Regional High School to teach students about the dangers of fentanyl and other opioids. (CBC)

"I think the main thing, the take home point, is to you know just to be aware that these things are around that some of these drugs are very difficult to determine their origin, what their composition is and what the reaction a person might have to taking it."

'Proactive in preventing it from getting worse'

Dr. Bronaugh said that though he has seen a few cases of fentanyl use in his community, that wasn't the reason he wanted to speak with the students.

"We weren't doing this to raise an alarm bell, that we thought there was some huge increase," he said.

"We just knew that it was in the area to some degree and we wanted to be proactive in preventing it from getting worse."

Western Canada has seen an alarming increase in illicit fentanyl overdoses. (Chris Corday/CBC)

He added that the turnout at the meeting was good, and that he was impressed with how engaged the students were.

"So those are our big pushes, and to be proactive about it and preventing it rather than reacting to it after it's already occurred."