P.E.I.'s seafood processing sector is looking to attract more students into summer jobs this year.

The federal government is helping out with the funding for Team Seafood this year. The program provides a $1,000 bursary to students who take jobs at seafood processing plants, which is on top of their hourly wage.

Last year, with funding from Skills PEI and seafood processing plants, more than 100 students took advantage of the program. This year the federal government is contributing $125,250. With an equal contribution from Skills PEI and seafood funds will be available for 250 students.

"Students help keep our plant fully operational and Team Seafood is a great incentive to attract workers," said Francis Morrissey, general manager of Royal Star Foods, in a news release.

The P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association is also receiving $33,750 from the Labour Market Development Agreement and $11,250 from the Atlantic Shrimp Corporation to support student recruitment.