Student entrepreneurs on P.E.I. can win $1,000 in cash as part of a new award by the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Student Entrepreneurship Award is intended to help spark economic growth on P.E.I. by promoting and supporting entrepreneurship, said chamber president Pamela Williams.

"The idea was presented that maybe it's time to reach out and provide some support to student entrepreneurs which is so important to help them get started, pursue their dreams," she said on Mainstreet P.E.I.

Mentor from business community

Along with the $1,000 cash prize, the winner will also receive a one-year member ship to the chamber and will be provided with a mentor from the local business community.

To be eligible for the award, students must be residing on P.E.I. while attending a post-secondary institution and must be operating a business that is at least six months old.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 24. The winner will be announced in April.