Islanders are sharing their memories of Stuart McLean, the CBC Radio icon and award-winning humourist who died Wednesday.

Tanya Davis, a poet and musician from Charlottetown, was invited to play at McLean's stage show, The Vinyl Cafe, in Georgetown.

"He said that day, 'If you ever need a place to stay in Toronto, get in touch,' and as a travelling musician we always need places to stay," said Davis.

It was the kind of thing a lot of people might say, not expecting anyone to take them up on it, and finding it inconvenient when they did. But that's not how it went with McLean.

Tanya Davis met Stuart McLean when she performed on the Vinyl Cafe. (CBC)

"He was such a generous host," said Davis.

'He greeted us with open arms'

"And I brought two people with me. I brought my bandmates with me and he greeted us with open arms. He cooked us dinner."

She had several opportunities to share his hospitality, even once when he wasn't there. He left her the keys, and she stayed there for a week.

But she especially enjoyed spending time with him there.

"He'd be in his housecoat, reading his novel," said Davis.

"It was just like I was another buddy, hanging out. It was really heartwarming. It really stayed with me, his generosity."

Audience interaction

Robert Gamble shared an experience he had at McLean's last show in Charlottetown on Facebook.

Gamble's son Jack, as the youngest member of the audience, was invited on stage for a chat.

'Sunday drives will never be the same without his stories.' - Patricia MacCormack

"Stuart was asked when he was born. All he would say that his birth year has an eight in it, but wouldn't say anything more," wrote Gamble.

"After a couple of more questions, Stuart asked the audience, 'What year was the oldest person here tonight born?' Without missing a beat, Jack said, 'I'm not sure, but I think there is an eight in it!' Stuart suppressed the urge to laugh, looked at Jack and said, 'You're playing a dangerous game my little friend.' That got one of the best laughs of the night."

Family time

McLean is remembered best for his stories, especially those of Dave and Morley on the Vinyl Cafe.

"My family will miss him greatly," wrote Patricia MacCormack on Facebook.

"Sunday drives will never be the same without his stories to pass the time, share a laugh or a tear."

Making Canadians feel special

Tom Murphy of Cumberland, P.E.I., now host of the CBC-TV supper hour show in Halifax, met McLean at journalism school.

Tom Murphy was a student of Stuart McLean's. (CBC)

McLean was the director of journalism at Ryerson University in Toronto, and the two remained friends.

"You put him on, and you felt Canadian when you listened to him," said Murphy.

"Stuart just had that way to find something about somebody and remember it and make them feel special in some little way. He did it with students, but he did it with Canadians too."