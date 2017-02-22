Downtown Charlottetown Inc. is calling its new street outreach navigator project a success, and is hoping the project gets extended beyond the current contract — which ends March 31.

Jen Nicholson has spent the last five months trying to help Charlottetown's panhandlers get off the streets, and she believes she's making progress.

"She's actually on the street, talking to, interviewing, holding hands, and finding out what people's needs are," said Dawn Allen, executive director of Downtown Charlottetown Inc.

"It's making a huge impact in the community."

Nicholson said it took time to gain people's trust. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Budgets still haven't been finalized

The position is currently funded through the provincial Skills PEI program and topped up by Downtown Charlottetown Inc. funds. The contract runs out at the end of March, so the hope is to find more funding.

The organization has made a request to the City of Charlottetown for $15,000 to fund the program. City officials said they can't comment until the city budget is finalized.

The group also plans to make a funding request from the province.

'Helping them find the way through the system'

Nicholson was hired in August, and works part time — about 20 hours a week.

Every week she walks through the downtown, talking to people and helping them access services and programs.

"Whether it's to drive them to an appointment, help them set up that appointment, help them get ID, because a lot of people don't have ID … it's expensive to replace ID," she explained.

"It's going really well.… As long as they know you're not going to judge them and you just want to talk, cause that what I want to do."

Brian Keefe holds his sign at a busy Charlottetown corner. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Nicholson is a teacher by training with experience working with at risk youth.

Everyone has a story

She said Charlottetown has about a dozen regular panhandlers.

She said everyone has a story, but there are common themes she sees with street people.

"Family conflict, poverty, addictions, mental health — those are probably the main ones," she said

Shawn Robicheau holds his sign on Queen Street in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Nicholson said she has had some success stories with people she's been working with, and has even been able to find some housing, to get them off the street.

"I have approached some people and they say I've heard about you, hopefully word of mouth is getting out there too." she said.

'She's one of the best ones'

33-year-old Shawn Robicheau panhandles on Queen Street regularly. He's been out of work for almost a year, and hopes to stop panhandling this year.

Robicheau is grateful for Nicholson's help. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I talk to her a lot, she's one of the best ones that I actually talk to," said Robicheau

"It's needed around town."

Robicheau said Nicholson helped him find a place to live and has helped him deal with child services and court.

​"She's a great girl if someone wants help."

'Noble work'

21-year old Brian Keefe is originally from Montague, P.E.I. He lost his job and was forced out of his home, sleeping in a dumpster some nights. He's now renting a friend's coach.

He panhandles off and on a busy downtown corner, but hopes to find work in the next few months.

"It's kind of degrading," he said. "I honestly feel bad doing it, but there's no other way for me to make money."

Keefe says he doesn't like panhandling, but does it when he has to. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Nicholson has been helping him get a health card and a better place to live.

"She does what she can, she's been trying to help me out," said Keefe. "She's sweet easy to talk to.… It's noble work really."

'It would be great if there wasn't a need'

Allen said Downtown Charlottetown Inc. not only wants to see the position continue, but would love to see it expand to full time.

"She is the bridge that's getting them from the street to the help they need," she said.

Nicholson also hopes her work continues.

"I do believe that most people don't want to be [panhandling], absolutely," she said. "They feel like there is no other way."

"It would be great if there wasn't a need for my program, but at this point I do feel there is a need," she added.