Work on a trail alongside the Mason Road in Stratford will slow traffic starting on Wednesday.

Construction to extend the existing trail is beginning. One-lane two-way traffic will be maintained during the course of construction.

End of Fitzroy Street closed

The City of Charlottetown is starting work on the west end of Fitzroy Street.

That street will be closed between Rochford Street and Terry Fox Drive from until the end of the day on Friday. One sidewalk will remain open.