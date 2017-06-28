It's an early start to the season for strawberries on P.E.I., and that could lead to some complications for growers.

Matthew Compton, president of the P.E.I. Strawberry Growers Association, said farmers are still keeping an eye on the weather as the season progresses.

"We are cautiously optimistic, you don't want to throw all your eggs in one basket and say everything's going to be great because anything can change yet," said Compton.

Compton said as long as they get some rain and heat then there will be good yields. The early start can mean one of two things for growers.

"A week earlier to start and a week earlier to finish, [or] it could mean an extra week on your season," he said.

"It all depends on your varieties and how they all came through the winter."

Waiting on pickers

Compton said the berries are very good quality,

"The early varieties are coming on with a large set of beautiful juicy red strawberries. We couldn't ask for much better," he said.

Compton said many are surprised by the early start, especially after the wet and cold spring.

But the early start means they don't have quite as many pickers, because some of them are still in class.