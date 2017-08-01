A 37-year-old Stratford woman has been arrested in connection with an accident last month that left a car in the ditch.

The accident happened in the late afternoon of July 14.

RCMP said a Toyota Echo struck a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, east of Charlottetown, in Hazelbrook, forcing the car into the ditch. The car rolled and ended up on its roof. The driver was injured, but not seriously.

Witnesses told RCMP the driver of the Echo did not stop.

The Stratford woman has been remanded and will appear before the courts in early August.