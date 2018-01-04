Some think the design is an eyesore, while others say it's a step in the right direction. A proposed apartment building planned for the Stratford waterfront got mixed reviews from residents at a public meeting Wednesday evening.

Tim Banks, CEO of the APM group, wants to build a five storey, 79 unit apartment building on land beside the Southport Motel. It is near the town's sewage lagoons, which the town plans to transform into green space.

The land is currently zoned for a mix of commercial and residential use, and would need to be rezoned to solely residential use for the project to go ahead. Ten per cent of the land would also be donated to the town, which would connect to the green space the town plans to create.

The proposed development is near the sewage lagoon, which the town plans to convert into green space. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The public meeting offered a chance for people to share their feedback, before the request goes to the planning board, and then to council for a final decision.

'People want to live here'

Banks says his proposed "upper end, modern apartment building" would fill a market need in the town.

"It gives a lot of Stratford residents some new options, in terms of whether they want to sell their homes and move into that type of an accommodation which is currently not here, in our view," said Banks.

Stratford resident George Brookins voiced his support for the project, saying it's the 'shot in the arm' Stratford needs.

George Brookins said he is in favour of the proposed apartment building, and thinks it will mean positive progress for Stratford. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"I'm a strong proponent of if things aren't going forward they're going back," said Brookins. "This is a beautiful building, people want to live here. So if we have more residents, we're going to bring more businesses."

The benefit to local businesses is something Banks emphasized. He says he's heard from several retailers who say the added population from nearly 80 new residential units will help boost their businesses.

'I just don't see the economic return'

But some people said they don't want to see a residential-only building in this location, and would prefer mixed-use.

"I believe that's the last opportunity that Stratford has to create a downtown waterfront commercial area, that would really create an attraction for people to come to Stratford," said resident Shaman Ferraro.

The proposed apartment building would be near the Stratford waterfront. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Ferraro noted details in the town's 2006 development plan, which suggested the town should aim to create a downtown core along the waterfront.

"I still go to Charlottetown to do all my commerce, I go there to do all my entertainment, my enjoyment. The only thing that I do really in Stratford is stop at the Esso gas station and go to Sobey's for food," said Ferraro.

Shaman Ferraro said he would like to see businesses along the Stratford waterfront. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"So if we're bringing more families here to shop at Esso and go to Sobey's, I just don't see the economic return in the community as opposed to having small businesses, commercial places that bring in tourism every year."

Other residents also shared concerns about the height and design of the building, and the possibility of increased traffic in the area.

Mixed-use buildings difficult

Stratford planning chair Coun. Keith MacLean said he believes some parts of the 2006 plan is "unobtainable".

"Sometimes with these consultants plans, they're a great vision, and you try to take pieces of that vision," said MacLean.

He said while he himself likes the ideal of mixed residential and commercial buildings, he's heard from developers that it's difficult to make that work. He said the solution could be to have businesses nearby. And he added the influx of people could help encourage business growth.

The planning board will consider the proposal and public feedback, and make a recommendation to council, which will have the final say.