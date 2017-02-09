Water and sewer rates are going up in the Town of Stratford, P.E.I.

Beginning July 1, residents will pay an extra $67 a year, according to budget documents released Wednesday.

Water bills for single dwelling homes will go up $16 to $289 a year. Sewer rates will increase $51 to $380 a year.

More increases coming

Sewer rates will increase again to $432 a year on July 1, 2018, and to $484 a year on July 1, 2019.

Deputy Mayor Randy Cooper, chair of the town's finance committee, said the increases were necessary as the town plans its long-term utility needs. The town is currently exploring options for its sewage treatment.

The rates are subject to change as future budgets are passed, the town said.