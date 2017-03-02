The Town of Stratford plans to install solar panels on its town hall to save electricity costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The panels will cover much of the gymnasium roof, and are part of an overall community energy plan.
"If we can heat this building and light it more efficiently, that brings our costs down which hopefully has an impact on keeping taxes down and providing funding for other programs," said Mayor David Dunphy.
Reduce carbon footprint
Dunphy explained the town wants to leave less of a carbon footprint and less dependent on fossil fuels, and the town hall is the largest building the town owns and the biggest consumer of energy.
"What it's going to do is prove that solar energy can be deployed efficiently and effectively in the town," he said.
The town rents a portion of the building to the Public Schools Branch, but the solar panels will only be connected to the town's portion of the building.
Hoping for additional funding
The project will cost $200,000. The town is paying for half and hopes to access provincial or fedral infrastructure funding for the rest.
Dunphy explained there are a number of programs through which the town could qualify for so-called green funding.
"We're hoping to get $100,000 in funding, some green infrastructure money," he said.
Dunphy said the town expects to save about $15,000 through the project, and said by selling surplus power to Maritime Electric the panels could pay for themselves in about six years.
Stratford hopes to install the panels this summer.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Developer applies for 4th storey on downtown Charlottetown apartment building
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Study shows more women moving into trades in P.E.I.