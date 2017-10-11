RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., are reminding people to lock their doors following a series of thefts in the area.

The thefts were reported from Saturday through Tuesday.

Police say a person or group of people entered unlocked vehicles, garages and sheds during overnight hours. A wide variety of items and small amounts of cash were taken.

RCMP issued the reminder to lock up and keep valuables out of sight, because the crimes appear to be taking advantage of open doors.

Anyone with information concerning these crimes is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.