A watershed group in Stratford, P.E.I. is raising questions about the town's proposed $160,000 splash pad. It's supposed to be constructed this summer, next to Stratford Town Hall.

"The concerns were the use of the water, the volume of water that they would be using and what was going to happen to that water once it was used," explained Winston Maund, chair of the Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group.

Location changed

Initially, the group was also concerned about the proposed location of the pad — at Pondside Park, which includes Kelly's Pond.

Members of the watershed group met with the mayor and town staff to express their concerns, and since then, the location of the splash pad has changed, according to Stratford mayor David Dunphy, because of concerns about washroom and change facilities.

The splash pad was going to be located at Pondside Park but the watershed group had concerns about the used water going into the pond. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"When we initially decided to go to Pondside Park, we were considering doing washrooms," said Dunphy.

"However during the budget process, we didn't have enough funding to do the washrooms at Pondside Park right away."

That pushed the project into the 2017 budget and changed the location.

"There are washroom facilities obviously here at Town Hall, and change room facilities, so we figured it would be a better fit," said Dunphy.

The Town Hall location was chosen because of the nearby washrooms and change facilities. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Water watch

Dunphy is also very aware of the concerns of the watershed group.

He points out that the water for the splash pad will first be dechlorinated.

"After the water is used, there is some evaporation will take place but the majority of the water will go back into a reservoir and then into the ground to recharge our water table," said Dunphy.

Dunphy says the splash pad will also be on a timer, so it will turn off after five minutes and not waste water.

The splash pad in Charlottetown operates on a timed cycle, so not all of the water features are running at the same time and they run for short spurts of time. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

'Big waste of money'

Maund appreciates the efforts, but still isn't thrilled by the concept of the splash pad.

"I know it's controlled, it's timed but it's still water usage that I don't think is necessary," said Maund.

"As a taxpayer, not as a chairman, I think it's a big waste of money, I think that money could be used for something else, considering it's only max a three month period to be used."

Winston Maund, chair of the Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group, raised concerns about the water that the splash pad would be using. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

​Dunphy points out that the request for the splash pad came from residents.

"The idea for the splash pad in Stratford came mainly from our consultations with our residents, during our pre-budget meetings," said Dunphy, who said the requests started four or five years ago.

"We don't have a pool in the town per se, we have a beach area at Tea Hill but what residents were saying is that they wanted a place to take their younger children."

The splash pad will be built next to the town gym, likely where the dog park is now.

The splash pad in Charlottetown was built in 2000 and is open from the end of June until Labour Day weekend in September, depending on the weather. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Lots of requests

As for concerns about the $160,000 price tag, the mayor defends the expenditure.

"I could use the same argument for soccer fields, baseball fields, we have a cricket field," said Dunphy.

"t doesn't matter what you do in your community, it's going to cost money."

Dunphy says the plan is to have the Stratford splash pad in operation this summer, though there is no date yet for construction to begin.

Both Tignish and Souris also have plans for new splash pads in their communities.