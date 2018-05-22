G licence driver charged with going double the speed limit

RCMP on P.E.I. issued multiple tickets to a teenager they say was driving at twice the speed limit in Stratford during the early morning hours Saturday.

At about 4 a.m. an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle passing another on Route 1. RCMP say the vehicle was travelling at 140 km/h in a 70 zone.

"This is very unsafe behaviour and we take it very seriously," said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

"Every year aggressive driving or speeding is one of the major causes of fatalities in P.E.I."

The driver was ticketed for speeding and unsafe passing. In addition, the teenager faces two violations in connection with graduated licensing rules.

Driving between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Driving with more than one passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded.

This is at least the third incident of a person being caught driving at least double the speed limit on P.E.I. this spring.

