The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is hoping a photo contest will help spread some snow love this winter.

The Winter Kindness Photo Challenge encourages residents to help others with snow removal — then snap a photo of their good deed.

The town launched a similar program last year. The campaign, which didn't include the photo incentive, had limited success.

'Saw a need'

Erin Clarke, Stratford's community engagement co-ordinator, hopes getting people to post photos will spark more interest.

"We saw a need for residents in a position to help out with those who are unable to do snow removal on their own, just looking for people to clear off an extra car, shovel an extra walkway, snowblow a driveway, anything they can do to lend a hand and be a snow angel or a blizzard buddy," she said.

The winner of the photo contest will get two tickets to an Island Storm basketball game. (Town of Stratford)

People can post their pictures on the town's Facebook page or email them to eclarke@townofstratford.ca.

Entries will be placed into a draw for two tickets to an Island Storm basketball game.