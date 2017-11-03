Smokers in Stratford, P.E.I., may by next summer be restricted to lighting up only on private property.

In 2007, the town introduced a tobacco free policy for town buildings, sport fields, parks and near the entrance way of public buildings.

Now, the town is looking at expanding the ban to include everywhere except private property, said Coun. Jody Jackson, chair of the town's sustainability committee.

"I think it would be a terrific sign that our town values the health and well being of their residents," he said.

The town is looking for interested parties to assemble a committee to gauge the appetite for a ban on public smoking.

Could be penalties

Jackson said depending on feedback, the town could convert the no-smoking policy into a bylaw, meaning there could be penalties for smoking in public.

"This is more of an education tool to help people quit smoking," he said. "Smokers aren't bad people, but we just want to share the benefits of a smoke-free community."

Jackson said he hopes a recommendation can be submitted to the sustainability committee by spring.