How you can be part of Stratford's new skate park

Construction on a new skate park in Stratford is expected to get underway next month, and residents can have their names attached to it.

People who want to support $325,000 project can to buy an engraved paving stone that will be included in the walkway into the park.

Mayor David Dunphy says each octagon-shaped stone costs $100 for individuals and more for businesses and groups.

He believes residents will support the project.

"We've got many, even seniors, in the community that have a strong interest in promoting youth programs or have a very strong interest in the youth in the community and they want to support the youth in any way they can and they might say 'I want to show my support for the youth in Stratford and this is my opportunity to contribute to that project so I want to buy a stone or two stones whatever it is and I'll just put my name or my wife's name or my family member's name on that stone."

Construction of the skate park, which will be located next to the Town Hall, is expected to be completed by September.

