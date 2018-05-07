Stratford electoral boundaries commission proposes changes before fall election

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., will be reviewing its municipal boundaries ahead of the fall election to balance the eligible voters in each ward.

Under the town's bylaws, a commission must be appointed to review electoral boundaries within the town after every third municipal election, says John McQuaid who is heading up the commission this year.

McQuaid, a former judge, said the last time a review was conducted was prior to the 2006 municipal election.

But this time around there won't be much boundary carving to do, he said, as only 300 or so of the roughly 6,500 voters will have to shift wards.

Each ward should have about 2,100 voters and is allowed wiggle room of about 10 per cent over or under that figure, McQuaid said, but right now there's a minor imbalance.

Minor changes to propose, McQuaid says

He explained how Ward 1, Kellys Cove, is roughly two per cent under the average number of electors. Ward 2, Stewart Cove, is 10.2 per cent over the average with Ward 3, Tea Hill, under the average by 8.1 per cent.

There's great growth within the town and it's not too difficult to project what the approximate growth over the next number of years will be, — John McQuaid

"Because Ward 2 is in excess of 10 per cent, something definitely has to be done with respect to altering the boundaries … to bring the number of voters down in that ward," he said.

"We're proposing that an area comprising 80 voters be removed from Ward 2 and put into Ward 1."

Additionally, the commission keeps in mind future growth of the town and anticipates that Ward 1, which is essentially the area just before the bridge to Charlottetown, will see the largest growth in the future, he said.

"There's great growth within the town and it's not too difficult to project what the approximate growth over the next number of years will be … but where that growth is going to be within each of the three wards is a little bit more difficult," McQuaid said.

"Based on the land that would be available … we anticipate that the greatest growth could take place within Ward 1."

With that in mind, he said, the commission will be proposing a chunk of Ward 1 be moved into Ward 3 — which would be "about 180 voters."

Stratford residents will have a chance to weigh in on proposed boundary changes at a public meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the town hall.

​The commission will submit its report to the province at the end of May.

