A watershed group in Stratford is urging residents to write to P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan and MLAs in opposition to the current plans for treating the town's sewage.

Last fall town council voted to build a new sewage plant in the community, but Premier Wade MacLauchlan refused to fund the plan, saying he wanted a regional approach to sewage treatment.

The province announced a plan for a centralized plant in Charlottetown, with wastewater piped across the Hillsborough River to Charlottetown.

Winston Maund, chair of the Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group, is concerned about the safety of a pipeline plan, and is not giving up the fight for a plant in Stratford.

"We agreed to not do the petition, but for each of us to write a letter to the premier and [Environment Minister] Robert Mitchell and any of our MLAs that we could send a note off to, and just express our concern," said Maund.

"It wasn't a democratic process, let's say. People had concerns and hopefully they'll voice that through a letter to their MLAs and to the premier."

Maund worries that if the sewage is piped to Charlottetown, a spill might pollute the Hillsborough River.