Overcrowding will continue in Stratford schools if the P.E.I. Public Schools Branch doesn't take another look at population numbers, says Mayor David Dunphy.

Dunphy told the branch at a meeting Wednesday that it has underestimated how many new students can be expected to enroll in Stratford schools over the next three years. He presented statistics from the town's own research to make his point.

David Dunphy wants to work with the Public Schools Branch to solve overcrowding problems. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"For example, in the 25 to 39 age category — that would be young families — that was the largest growth area, plus the zero to four category, from 2011 to 2016, per the census," said Dunphy.

"That's where our growth occurred, and in fact our seniors from 65 up have all decreased, the numbers have decreased."

Glen Stewart is already over capacity this year, and Stratford Elementary is nearly at capacity, said Dunphy.

The town is not telling the branch how to solve issues of overcrowding, he said, and he hopes the town, parents, and the branch can work together on a solution.