Changes coming for Stratford school intersection, says province

The province, in consultation with the town, is looking at ways to improve access to the schools. (Google Maps)

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation is conducting a study of the intersection leading to Stratford's two schools, and intends to make changes in the spring of 2019.

Last week in the legislature, Opposition Leader James Aylward complained about access for emergency vehicles to the schools. All traffic to the schools has to pass through the intersection of Stratford Road and Glen Stewart Drive.

The department is conducting the study in consultation with the town.

Aylward had suggested opening a second access to the schools by extending Glen Stewart Drive through to MacKinnon Drive.

The department says that option is included in the study, but there are concerns that making Glen Stewart Drive a throughway could increase traffic beside the school.

The department says the town also wants future commercial and residential developments taken into consideration.

The study is expected to be completed in early July.

