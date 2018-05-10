More retail space coming to Stratford

Crombie REIT is expanding its retail development in Stratford's Kinlock Plaza.

A major renovation to the Sobeys store in the plaza was recently completed. Stratford council approved the application for further changes Wednesday night at its monthly meeting.

"They have three free-standing …buildings, and then one larger retail chain — anchor store — is in this development as well." said Coun. Keith MacLean, chair of the planning committee.

The anchor store, a Shoppers Drug Mart, is proposed to occupy 10,500 square feet. The other two plazas will be 9,695 sq.ft. and 7200 sq.ft. MacLean said the town has been hearing from potential business owners that more space is needed, so this is a welcome addition.

Drawings presented at the council meeting show the plan for the new development. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"We've had people saying that Stratford is growing, but the commercial side isn't growing," he said.

"Now we have two major developments with the Home Hardware development also becoming a strip mall."

MacLean said as the town grows council wants to keep up with the services needed.

"To have all these stores in this core area, right across from each other, that was the vision of the town years ago, before I was a councillor, was to have the town centre," he said.

Planning chair, Keith MacLean says the addition is welcomed in the growing town. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

There was no confirmed timeline for the start of construction, but MacLean said Crombie made sure to have their paperwork in to ensure council could vote on the project this week. MacLean hopes it will be finished this year.

