RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for information about a hit-and-run collision on the Hillsborough Bridge in Stratford on Saturday.

In a 911 call at about 10 a.m., Stratford RCMP were told that the driver of an older-model, blue minivan was driving erratically, swerved and struck another vehicle.

A small child in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.

The woman who was driving the vehicle that was clipped saw the van turn off Route 1 on to the Bunbury Road.

Police were not able to locate the minivan.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.