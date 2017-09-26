RCMP on P.E.I. are looking for information about a hit-and-run collision on the Hillsborough Bridge in Stratford on Saturday.
In a 911 call at about 10 a.m., Stratford RCMP were told that the driver of an older-model, blue minivan was driving erratically, swerved and struck another vehicle.
A small child in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries.
The woman who was driving the vehicle that was clipped saw the van turn off Route 1 on to the Bunbury Road.
Police were not able to locate the minivan.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-368-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
