By this time next year, Stratford Mayor David Dunphy is hopeful the town can complete a new facility to house RCMP, Island EMS and the local fire department.

Dunphy said the town is due for an updated facility to accommodate the growing Stratford community. The current facility, at the end of Mason Road by the Trans Canada Highway, is roughly 40 years old.

"It just made sense to have all three under the same roof, a lot of times they're dealing with the same issues — it makes economic sense to have all three in one facility rather than build two separate facilities," Dunphy said.

Dunphy said the town hasn't nailed down a specific location yet for the new facility, but he said it will likely be across from the current location on the Trans Canada Highway.

Built by 'this time next year' Dunphy hopes

He expects a new facility to double the size of the current one, up to 23,000 total square feet — 20,000 for the fire department, 2,000 for RCMP and 1,000 for EMS.

The building will house RCMP, Island EMS and the local fire department. (Pat Martel/CBC)

When asked when he expects construction to start, or even finish the building, Dunphy said it will be a tight timeline.

"By this time next year, we will, if not have it built, have it substantially built."

The hope is to have the building complete in line with Stratford's new roundabout, which is expected to start construction next year.

New facility cost

Dunphy expects the building to cost somewhere in the $3 million range.

"We're going to do it as efficiently as possible and make it feasible for the town and surrounding areas," he said.

"We're very excited and we just want to make sure we go through this consulting process properly and get the best possible facility for the town and surrounding areas."