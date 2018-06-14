Skip to Main Content
Emergency services building for Stratford approved
Town Council in Stratford has approved an application to build an emergency services building.

$5M budgeted for building

The building will include space for Island EMS. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The new building will accommodate fire services, RCMP and provide space for Island EMS.

The building, planned for the Georgetown Road, will be more than 27,000 sq. ft.

The town earmarked $5 million for the building in its capital budget in March.

With files from Stephanie Kelly

