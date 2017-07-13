With the number of speeding tickets issued in Stratford down by 65 per cent since 2015 and complaints from residents about speeding on the rise, the town wants to meet with the RCMP about enforcement.

"There is something there that's not meshing together properly as it should be," said Stratford mayor David Dunphy after Wednesday's council meeting.

At the meeting, council discussed using photo radar and installing more speed bumps in some areas of the town.

"Traffic safety takes a multi-pronged approach. It's not just the RCMP. We need the residents. We need the RCMP. We need the town all working together to create a solution to make the streets safe for vehicular traffic, obviously, but for people that are walking [or] biking."

According to the town, 76 tickets were issued by the RCMP this year from January to June compared to 213 during the same period in 2015. In 2011, 266 tickets were issued.