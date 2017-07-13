Stratford town council has approved a resolution to look at ways the town can address the short and long-term situation of their schools, some of which are at capacity or have too many students.

Mayor David Dunphy said the need for additional school infrastructure is clear, as the population continues to increase.

"We have a young community, young families so our school-age population is going to continue to grow," he said.

"We want to work with our local home and school associations, the administration of the two schools, the junior high and the high school level as well, to project on a long-term basis the student populations for Stratford and the Stratford area to ensure that we can identify and come up with a good long-term plan for school infrastructure."

'Move forward'

Dunphy said the town has been growing at a steady rate, which has pushed schools in Stratford, and schools that Stratford students attend outside the town, to capacity or overcrowding.

Glen Stewart Primary and Stratford Elementary have more students than they're supposed to.

Stratford's high school-aged students attend Charlottetown Rural High School, which is at capacity.

Stratford Mayor David Dunphy says that the town wants to work with local home and school associations, school administrations and the province to come up with short and long-term solutions to problems facing Stratford schools. (Malcolm Campbell/CBC)

Dunphy said the town was engaged in discussions with local home and school associations and the Public Schools Branch about school populations during the school-review this past winter.

"We want to move forward with that on that front over the next few months with the goal of making a presentation to the public schools branch in the fall."

Plan for the future

Dunphy said he isn't sure what the recommendations the town will come up with may be, but he said something needs to be done.

"Whatever that turns out to be, obviously it's more infrastructure," he said.

"So it's either another school, [or] more school facilities added to the existing school."

"Those are the kinds of things that we'll come up with over the next couple of months we hope, working with our partners, the home and school association, and parents in Stratford."