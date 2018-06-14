Stratford council approves permit to expand elementary school

Town council has approved a building permit for the expansion of Stratford Elementary School.

The multi-million dollar, two-storey expansion plans were announced earlier this year to address overcrowding in Stratford schools.

The addition on the back of the elementary building will likely allow one or half a grade to move from Glen Stewart Primary to Stratford Elementary — which is right next door — and accommodate growth in the community.

The 14-classroom expansion is about 24,000 sq. ft., making it a near 50 per cent addition as the current school is about 53,000 sq. ft.

There will be another gym and music room along with more space for planning, guidance counsellors, EAL students, break out rooms, washrooms and gender-neutral washrooms.

Work is expected to start this summer and finish by August 2019. A government tender is out for phase two of the construction; tenders will be accepted until July 6.

