Stratford plans investment in new council chamber

A new council chamber for Stratford, P.E.I., is part of a plan to involve residents more directly in decision making.

The town expects the new decision-making process will not only make for better policy, but be good for residents as well.

"There's evidence to show that residents who are engaged in community life and decision making have better outcomes," said town CAO Robert Hughes.

A new council chamber would be part of that plan should the town win the funding through the Smart Cities Challenge. It would be equipped with the latest technology, including cameras to allow for live streaming of council and committee meetings.

In addition to improving access to meetings, residents will be asked for input earlier in the process.

"What we would do is invite residents and stakeholders to participate when the issue is first brought up, before it gets to the committee," said Hughes.

The town hopes to start the construction on a new council chamber in late 2019 or early in 2020.

