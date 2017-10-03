High demand has prompted the community of Stratford, P.E.I., to almost double the size of its community garden.

Since 2013 the garden has had 36 plots. For next spring 30 are being added, plus repairs to the existing plots.

The community garden has been popular, says Mayor David Dunphy. (CBC)

"It's a great opportunity for residents to be more sustainable and grow their vegetables," said Mayor David Dunphy.

"It's amazing for a lot of people that live in apartments or areas where they can't necessarily grow a garden in the yard."

The expansion and repairs are expected to cost about $17,000.

Anyone interested in a plot for next spring should call the town hall and ask for the recreation department.

A 6x12 foot (2x3.5 metre) plot is $25, and a 10x17 foot (3x5 metre) is $35 for the season.