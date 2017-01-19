Town committees in Stratford, P.E.I., now have more women, more youth, more newcomers, and the mayor expects that will lead to better decisions for the town.

The town has had regular citizens on committees for years, but changed the appointment process last year. It asked people to fill out applications online, which involved getting information about a person's background, experience and skills.

Citizen members of committees have made important contributions in the past, says Mayor David Dunphy. (Brendan Elliott/CBC)

The recently announced committees now have an almost equal number of men and women, along with some younger people and newcomers, said Mayor David Dunphy.

Dunphy said having more diverse committees will lead to better decisions, and could lead to more diversity in people running for office.

"There's a potential for them in the future," said Dunphy.

"If they enjoy the experience enough, they may decide to run for council to participate at a more, definitely, a higher level for sure, municipally, or provincially or even federally."

Dunphy said in the past citizen members of the committees have contributed to important recommendations and changes in the town.