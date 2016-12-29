Stratford's clock tower is getting some much needed upgrades beginning on Thursday.

As part of the town's 2016 Capital Budget and regular maintenance, the clock tower is getting new steel shingles able to withstand 150 km/h wind speeds.

The cost of the work is $15,000 including taxes with installation expected to take three to four days.

This is the first phase of a five to eight year project to upgrade the roof at Town Hall.

The Town Hall was built in 2003 and has previously dealt with issues to its roof.