RCMP on P.E.I. have charged a 24-year-old with driving without due care and attention after he went off the road in Stratford Friday morning.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. Witnesses told RCMP a Honda Accord sped through a red light on Highway 1 at the Stratford Road intersection.

The car rear-ended a truck travelling in the same direction and then went off the road.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was treated at the scene.

The man had no explanation for driving the way he did, said RCMP. He faces a $200 fine with an additional $75 victims' surcharge.