Nomination forms are now available for the byelection for Stratford council.

The date for the byelection, May 1, was announced at the end of January. The election in Ward 2 follows the appointment of former councillor Diane Griffin to the Senate.

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers has been set for April 7.

There will be three days of advance polling.

Saturday, April 22.

Monday, April 24.

Friday, April 28.

Polls will be open May 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.