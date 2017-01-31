The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., will hold a byelection on May 1 for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 – Stewart Cove.
The seat become available when former councillor Diane Griffin was appointed to the Senate.
The writ will be issued March 27, and nomination forms will be available from the returning officer at the Stratford Town Centre starting then.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Parent expects schools review will lead to better education
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Charlottetown Islander notches point at NHL Prospects game