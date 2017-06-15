Stratford has seen an increase in the number of permits the town has been handing out for construction on new dwellings and renovations on existing homes.

The value of the permits has more than doubled compared to this time last year jumping from $4,315,222 to $10,463,712.

"We're very happy about that," Stratford Mayor David Dunphy said.

"It tells us that people want to live in Stratford, people want to build in Stratford."

The development numbers were released at a Stratford council meeting on Wednesday night. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Dunphy said that the permits have been given out for new apartments, townhouses and single-family homes as well as people making additions.

"It's good for the economy," he said.

"It's good for the trades people that are working, you know, on houses and stuff like that."

"It's a good news story for Stratford."