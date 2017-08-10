Stratford town council approved a variance request Wednesday night for a new apartment building.

The variance allows a higher density than usual for the P.E.I. town, with 24 units in total.

Keith MacLean, chair of the town's planning committee, said the apartment will be the first in Stratford to offer underground parking for all units.

Coun. Keith MacLean says the town is looking for diversity in its housing. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

MacLean said the project fills a need in the town for higher end apartments.

"If somebody is wanting a unit, they're selling their house, they want the standards that they had before," he said.

"They don't want to be scraping the snow off in the winter, especially if they're seniors. We had requests for this type of housing and Stratford is looking for diverse housing."

MacLean said the town is looking for affordable housing projects as well.

The building will be located on Startford Road, just past Glen Stewart Drive.