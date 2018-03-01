The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., took another step closer Wednesday night to approving a new waterfront apartment building.

The proposal for the 79-unit building passed first reading at a special meeting of town council.

The vote was on a zoning bylaw amendment that would rezone some of the waterfront land from mixed use to residential, and another part from public space to residential. The changes have been recommended by the town planning committee.

The building is being proposed by developer Tim Banks.

The amendment still has to pass second and third reading.