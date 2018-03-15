The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., passed a bylaw amendment Wednesday night in order to rezone some waterfront space from public to residential.

Developer Tim Banks has proposed a 79-unit apartment building for the property. Council has heard both support for and objection to the project.

Many people said they wanted more green space along the waterfront. In response to that concern, the town negotiated with the developer to move the building closer to Stratford road.

Some residents changed their minds about the project, says Coun. Keith MacLean. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We can't just deny someone the use of their land. So the negotiations were done, council approved it," said Coun. Keith MacLean, chair of the planning committee.

"Many residents did actually turn their opinion on it. Some people said they came to the meetings against the proposal, and then when they heard that, what we did, they actually approved it. But there are others that are still very disappointed."

The amendment passed second and third reading unanimously.

Banks will still have to apply for a building permit before the project goes ahead.