The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is holding a special council meeting on Wednesday to vote on the first reading of a bylaw change which would rezone some waterfront space from public to residential.

The rezoning would allow for proposals for things such as apartment buildings on the space.

Tim Banks, CEO of the APM Group, proposed a five-storey, 79-unit apartment building for the waterfront space last year — consisting of mainly two-bedroom apartments.

However, that project can't go ahead under the current zoning laws which allow for mixed commercial and residential use. The zoning would need to be changed to strictly residential use for projects such as that one to go ahead.

Tim Banks, CEO of the APM Group, proposed a five-storey, 79-unit apartment building for the waterfront space last year. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The rezoning of that waterfront space has been a contested topic in Stratford as residents expressed both praise and concern at a public meeting earlier this year — particularly about Banks' proposed building.

Some said his proposed apartment building would be an eyesore for the area while others said it was a "shot in the arm" that the community needs.

'We heard a lot of people giving feedback'

Coun. Keith MacLean chairs the planning committee that's recommending council approve the rezoning.

"We are trying to work with what we believe is in the best interest of the town, and we heard a lot of people giving feedback on both sides of this development," he said.

"A lot of people want to make sure that there's land saved at that waterfront, so we've tried to do our best to save some of the land on the waterfront."

If the first reading vote is passed, the bylaw amendment will still have to pass second and third reading.

The public is welcome to attend the council meeting on Wednesday, but cannot participate.