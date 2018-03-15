The big ticket item in the Town of Stratford's capital budget is the development of a new emergency services facility.

The town of Stratford passed both its operational and capital budgets Wednesday evening.

The capital budget earmarks $5 million for the facility, which will replace the current fire hall and RCMP office on Mason Road.

"We're pretty excited," said Deputy Mayor Randy Cooper, who also chairs the finance and technology committee.

"[It's] something that we've been wanting to do for a number of years."

Old building has to come down

Cooper said there have been discussions about the possibility of expanding the emergency services facilities in Stratford for a number of years. This year the town is acting out of necessity.

The town's current fire hall on Mason Road will be demolished when the province builds a new roundabout at this intersection. (Google Street View)

The fire hall on Mason Road will have to be torn down later this year when the province constructs a new roundabout at that intersection.

The new building will be larger, and will be able to accommodate not only fire services and RCMP, but will also provide space for Island EMS.

More services

Cooper said with Stratford's population growing, it makes sense to be able to offer more services in the town.

"We have people that have to travel for services like criminal record checks, vulnerable sector checks, for people that are volunteering within the community," Cooper said.

Deputy Mayor Randy Cooper says the new facility will allow the RCMP to offer more services in Stratford. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"A lot of the extra services that the RCMP provide, like breathalyzer checks, or negotiations, or time that they're spending with people that they have to interview, they'll be able to do that in Stratford, rather than travelling back to the Maypoint detachment."

Cooper said the new building will also offer more space and a training facility for fire services.

Large capital budget

The $5 million price tag for the new building means this year's capital budget is larger than usual. The town's capital expenses for 2017 totalled less than $3 million.

Cooper said he believes it's a good time to make the investment.

"We've been prudent over the last number of years, and we've reduced the town debt," he said.

"With the ability to be able to borrow, it just seems to be the right time."

