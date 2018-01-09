Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Tuesday morning regarding two storms that could hit P.E.I. at the end of the week.

The first storm, on Friday, could bring a significant amount of rain. The agency says it is too early to forecast rainfall amounts, but advises the public to keep an eye on the forecast.

The second storm is predicted to bring a little bit of everything a Maritime winter has to offer: snow, ice pellets and, says CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, potentially freezing rain.

"It is still too early to have a high degree of confidence in the weekend forecast," Scotland said.

Warmer weather

"But looking ahead, after a good round of rain on Friday there is the chance for a significant bout of freezing rain on Saturday."

Scotland cautions anyone planning to travel or be outside on Saturday to keep a close eye on the forecast in the days ahead.

The Island's cold spell ended Tuesday. The temperature is forecast to remain steady at -3 C. It will turn colder Wednesday, back down to -10 C, and then start to warm. Double digits temperatures are expected in the rain on Friday.