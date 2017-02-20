This past week saw a whopping four storm days for P.E.I. students and three for most civil servants. If you weren't a designated snow shoveller, you may be feeling a little sluggish, not to mention stir crazy.

For your next storm day, here's a remedy: a 15-minute at-home workout, designed by Island Storm basketball player Demitri Harris to get your blood flowing, with easy instructions and illustrations from the team.

The eight exercises can go in any order, feel free to switch them up or keep them in this order.

1. Hamstring stretch

Al Stewart, a 5'10" point guard from Chicago, demonstrates his stretch for hamstrings, the muscles on the back of the thigh.

Al Stewart from the Island Storm shows an easy hamstring stretch — well, he makes it look easy. (Submitted by Island Storm)

Reach as high as you can then bend down and touch your toes. Feel the stretch in the back of your legs. Do two sets of ten repeats.

2. Knee hugs

Tirrell Baines, a 6'7" power forward from Greenville, S.C., is caught here mid-knee hug.

Power forward Tirrell Baines balances while moving in to a knee hug. (Submitted by Island Storm)

While standing, gently hug one knee to your chest while remaining balanced. Do two sets, ten reps per set.

3. Squats

Assistant Coach Jeff Morrison demonstrates the squat, a full-body exercise that works the thighs, butt, quads and hamstrings — all important for jumping!

Assistant Coach Jeff Morrison demonstrates a squat. (Submitted by Island Storm)

Point toes out, keep your back straight and sit as low as you can go, he said. It's like sitting back on an imaginary chair.

Stand up straight, and repeat six times. Do two sets.

4. Pushups

Rob Nortmann, a 6'9" power forward from Toronto, shows us his pushup form.

Island Storm power forward Rob Nortmann, the team's tallest player, makes pushups look easy. (Submitted by Island Storm)

Point your fingers forward and keep your body straight as you push up, he advises. Do as many as you can until you're tired. Take a break, then come back and try again.

5. Situps

Demitri Harris, a 6'6" forward from Vancouver, demonstrates his version of the situp.

Demitri Harris designed the 15-minute workout — here he gets crunchy with some situps. (Submitted by Island Storm)

On your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, sit up using your abdominal muscles. Do two sets of 20 reps each time.

6. Ab stretch

After your situps you'll want to stretch out those abs!

Brad States from Bathurst, N.B., demonstrates his abdominal stretch, with a smile. (Submitted by Island Storm)

Lay on your stomach and push up your top half, looking up as high as you comfortably can. You should feel the stretch in your abdomen.

Hold for 30 seconds. Do this stretch twice.

7. Jumping jacks

Jumping is important to the game of basketball. AJ Stewart, a 6'8" power forward from Jacksonville, Fla, demonstrates.

Channel your second-grade self in gym class with some jumping jacks, demonstrated by AJ Stewart. (Submitted by Island Storm)

Jump up, slap your hands together whilst spreading your legs, he instructs, then jump again brining your hands down and closing your legs.

8. Plank

Wayne Mccullough, a 6'6" forward from Hockley, Texas shows us the plank.

Lay on your stomach and push up on to your elbows, keeping your body straight for one minute, Mccullough said. Take a break, then do it once more.

Wayne Mccullough of the Island Storm shows us how he holds a plank. (Submitted by Island Storm)

The Storm sit at third place in the Atlantic Division in the NBL with seven wins and eight losses.