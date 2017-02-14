If your Valentine flowers don't arrive Tuesday it might not be because he's not thinking of you.

Some flower shops on P.E.I. say the stormy weather could make it difficult to make deliveries.

Vikki Sweeney, co-owner of Flower Buds in Charlottetown, sent out some flowers Monday ahead of the storm, but said Tuesday could be a challenge.

Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year, says Vikki Sweeney of Flower Buds. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"The shop is filled with guys because they don't want to be late," said Sweeney.

"A lot of them that want it delivered on February 14th, we're finding it hard to explain to them that it's not that we don't want to, but a lot of the places you know, we won't be able to get to."

Sweeny said Valentine's Day is their single biggest day of the year.

The storm has made the day more stressful than normal, she said, but her staff is trying to deal with the weather as best they can.