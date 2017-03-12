Prince Edward Island could get up to 15 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Island, warning of an intense low pressure system that will track toward the Maritimes on Tuesday.

Snow, blowing snow and high winds are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon or early evening, the national weather service said.

Likely changing to rain

The snow is likely to change over to rain Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the statement said, but current indications suggest snowfall amounts of near 15 cm.

Temperatures are expected to be around -5 C on Tuesday before going above zero on Wednesday.