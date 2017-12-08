A storm system headed for the Maritimes is expected to bring a mix of wet snow, rain and ice pellets to the Island this weekend.

The wintry weather will begin Saturday afternoon or evening.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says western parts of the Island will see the highest risk of significant accumulation with five to 15 centimetres possible although he cautions that exact amounts will depend on the storm's track.

"Even a slight deviation from its current forecast track could result in big changes," he said.

Messy mix or wet snow arrives SAT aft/eve transitioning to rain thru SUN. Highest risk of significant accumulation in west P.E.I but roads may be slushy/slippery across the Island. Here's my current outlook but even slight deviation with storm's track could result in big changes. pic.twitter.com/dwg2GgSj5q — @JayScotland

A few slushy centimetres are possible across central P.E.I., before switching to a messy mix of rain and wet snow and eventually rain through Sunday morning with the eastern part of the Island seeing predominantly rain.

Slippery driving conditions from the second half of Saturday through to Sunday evening could be an issue.

As the storm systems exits north over the gulf on Sunday, cooler air will move back in with flurries possible again Sunday later in the day, Scotland said.

"With temperatures dipping back below freezing by Monday morning, ice patches are possible as any standing water and slush freezes up for Monday morning's commute."