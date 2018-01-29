The days of green may be gone — at least on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Prince Edward Island for Tuesday as a low-pressure system heads over Nova Scotia and into the Maritimes.

The whole province is under a winter storm warning, with as much as 20 centimetres expected.

I think 10-20 cm is good range for snowfall Tuesday across the Island (a bit less over West Prince and a bit more possible over Eastern Kings). Not a huge amount of snow but gusty winds will be the real issue resulting in blowing/drifting snow. pic.twitter.com/hNIiibzEp9 — @JayScotland

Snowfall is expected to start Monday night and intensify Tuesday morning.

"As the winds increase on Tuesday blowing snow will cause significant reductions in visibility causing hazardous driving conditions through the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night," the warning reads.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Additionally, higher than normal water levels are expected along the Northumberland Strait late Tuesday at high tide and may lead to ice rafting.

The Confederation Bridge released a travel advisory for Tuesday saying traffic on the bridge may be restricted between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.